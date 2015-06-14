South Georgia kids advance in Punt, Pass, and Kick competition

In an area where football is so incredibly popular, kids are always looking for another way to get involved with the game.

Several got that chance in Tifton Saturday morning.

Twenty-five south Georgia kids put their feet and arms to the test in the Punt, Pass, and Kick qualifier at Tiftarea Academy.

After all was said and done, there were winners from six different age divisions.

Those winners now head to the sectionals, where they will compete for a chance at the state championship. That will be held at halftime of a Falcons home game this fall.

Area director Griffin Martin plans to help coach the winners for the upcoming sectionals.

"I want to help them for the sectional and everything," Martin says. "Who knows man? Nobody knows how good the kids are from south Georgia."

"I feel like I'm going to have to practice a lot," says 9-10 year old winner Khloe Miller. "I'm kind of nervous for getting first place and having to go on. But I'm excited too."

One of the most impressive performers was 14-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald from Thomas County. He won the 14-15 year old division, and showed off his kicking skills.

"He kicked it 124 feet, so that's pretty good for a 14-year-old," says Martin. "He kicked about as far as I did."

Fitzgerald says he's looking forward to the next round, and being able to compete again.

"It was fun competing against other people from different towns and schools, and meeting new people," he says. "I'm a little nervous, but I'm confident."

Martin says he hopes to see the competition grow larger when they host it next year.

