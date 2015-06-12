Lady Cavs enjoy recruits coming to them

It is camp month for high school basketball teams all over south Georgia. The festivities were going on at Darton State today.

The Lady Cavs tipped off their team camp Friday afternoon in Albany, with 25 teams from Georgia, Florida, and Alabama competing.

Darton State head coach Lea Henry says it's always nice as a recruiter to have all the talent come to you.

"It's outstanding. We're sitting right here, picking out players and taking them on tours," she says. "It's one of those things when you have them on your campus, you can show them around, and you can get a lot accomplished in just a couple days."

The camp continues Saturday at Cavalier Arena.

