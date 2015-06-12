Trojans host golf tournament fundraiser

Football season never really ends around south Georgia.

Whether it's conditioning for summer workouts or raising money for the upcoming season, it seems there's always something to do.

The Lee County Trojans had some of their biggest fans lend a hand today while swinging a club.

The Trojans held a golf tournament to help raise some money for the 2015 season.

Over 50 golfers took part at Grand Island Golf Club this afternoon.

Head coach Dean Fabrizio says the Trojans are still capitalizing on last season's playoff berth and preseason buzz.

"There's definitely a lot of excitement about football in Lee County," Fabrizio says. "As everyone knows, fundraising is a big part of high school athletics today. We're fortunate that we're able to put this golf tournament together."

The Trojans kick off the 2015 campaign on August 21 at Westover.

