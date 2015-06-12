Lee Co. QB Morrell commits to Marshall

Lee County QB Garet Morrell still has a senior season to play, but he's already made his college choice.

The Trojans' signal caller committed to Marshall University Friday morning.

"It's a great community that supports the program real well. They have a great fanbase," Morrell says. "I believe that's where I'll be most successful."

Morrell was a first-team All Region 1-AAAAAA selection in 2014 and led the region in passing yards.

Now he's committed to a program that likes to throw the ball as well.

The Herd ranked in the top 20 nationally last season in passing yards and passing efficiency. Morrell says Marshall's offensive philosophy was just one of the attractive parts of the program.

"I love it," he laughs.

The Herd have also developed several QBs for the pro level over the last several years. Both Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich had careers as NFL starters recently, and Rakeem Cato just left the program after setting a new FBS record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass.

Morrell says those former quarterbacks don't just add to the prestige of the program, but they also give back.

"They also come back and share some time with us," he says. "We get to pick their brains and go from there."

The Trojans' star says part of the reason he committed early was to focus solely on the season ahead of him, but also because of how many quarterbacks are fighting for so few spots.

"Today during the recruiting process, it seems like every quarterback is committing sooner and sooner," Morrell notes. "It feels like I have to make that commitment earlier so my spot doesn't get taken."

Morrell passed for 2,574 yards in just 11 games in 2014.

