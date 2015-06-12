Citizens, cops, and coffee on a Friday morning

The Dougherty County and Albany Police Departments joined together in an effort to reach out to citizens over coffee Friday morning.McDonalds was crawling with cops, but there was no crime; it was a bridge-building event between law enforcement and the civilians they serve and protect."They get to ask us questions, if their curious about anything that we're doing, anything we may have going on. We get to also ask them, what can we do to better serve you?" Cpl. Brian Covington of the Albany Police Department.Coffee with Cops kicked off its first event of the year... a place for the community to express concerns and ask questions."You can never have too much police-citizen interaction."15 year old Mariah Hunt says this event made her realize talking to law enforcement isn't that scary. "I feel a little safer about going and telling a cop than just sitting there and waiting for it to change."Hunt recommends everyone- young and old- to talk to officers as well. Corporal Brian Covington agrees.





"People should attend events like this just so we can get a closer feel with the community. The more police community involvement we can have than the better that things will be."



The Albany Police Department tries to host this event at least four times a year.





Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.