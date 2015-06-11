Area basketball teams earn game experience in Leesburg

Area basketball teams are taking advantage of the short time they have for summer work this week in Leesburg.

The Lee County Trojans are hosting 15 other Georgia teams for a weekend of summer games.

For the coaches, it's not only a chance to get their teams some playing time, but also to scout some of their future opponents.

But Lee County head coach Kirven Davis says the most important thing that happens this week is players get valuable game experience.

"We try to play between 35 and 40 games this summer," he says. "No matter how much you practice, you cannot duplicate game type situations. So the more we get those opportunities, the better we can be. We really need those opportunities."

Not only will players get game playing time, it's received in a playoff atmosphere with multiple games in one day.

"We get a chance to bring all these different styles together, and our kids get a tournament type feel," Davis says. "We played that game. Now we have to take a game off, then go back and play another one."

