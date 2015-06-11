Simmons talks being drafted, dream coming true

The call Kal Simmons has wanted his entire life finally came Tuesday.

On the other end was the Arizona Diamondbacks, ready to make the former Berrien star their 8th round selection.

Simmons knows it happened. He's headed out to the desert Thursday to begin his journey in professional baseball.

That said, it still hasn't fully sunk in.

"My dad was asking me this morning, 'Can you believe you're an Arizona Diamondback?' It's still unbelievable," he says. "Hearing my name called yesterday, I don't know if my heart has ever beat that fast. My stomach's never dropped that quick. Whenever I heard my name, it was probably the best feeling I've ever had in my life."

There's not a lot of time to let in sink in.

Simmons is off to rookie camp in Washington and Montana very soon.

He says the coolest thing for him since Tuesday if the fact he can now say he's a professional baseball player.

"Not everybody gets to walk in the shoes I'm about to walk in. Most kids, it's just a dream that they've had," Simmons says. "It's something they say they want to do. They don't really know the work and dedication that it takes. I'm proud to say that i'm a professional baseball player now."

Simmons was a three-time All Atlantic Sun team while at KSU.

