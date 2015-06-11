VSU's Jones drafted by Rockies in 29th round

Jones led the Gulf South Conference in batting average with a .413 mark. He was also named to the all-conference and all-region teams.
Jones spent the first two seasons of the career at South Alabama, but transferred to VSU before his junior season.
As good as the former Tift County Blue Devil was in the field and with a bat, the Rockies will be using him as a pitcher.
Jones pitched 7.1 innings for VSU this seasons, striking out eight and walking six.
