Henry's Character Education Foundation tips off camps

After years of coaching college basketball and running a summer youth basketball camp, Darton State head coach Lea Henry is now aiming at building kids' character.

Henry and her husband Greg Manning started the L&G Character Education Foundation in February, and began their first camps this week.

The foundation is holding three-day character building camps at summer and extended day camps, beginning in Leesburg.

"What we're teaching these kids is the value of education, how to overcome obstacles, believing in themselves, and dreaming big," Henry says. "It's a fun few days for the kids, but we feel like it's very beneficial."

Henry and the foundation coaches use basketball and other fitness activities to keep the three days fun. It seems to be paying off.

"The kids are having a great time. One kid on Monday walked back into her extended day program and said, 'Everything about that was fun,'" she says. "It's just comments like that make you feel good, and make you know that you're making a difference."

Henry says the foundation really got off the ground thanks to local support.

"I can't say enough about how much we appreciate the people that have stepped up, and believe in what we're doing.

Henry says the goal was to have six camps this summer. They'll be in Blakely next week and Bainbridge later this summer.

To find out how you can support the L&G Character Education Foundation, contact Henry at (229) 317-6994.

