ASU-Miles football game moved up a week

The Albany State Golden Rams have moved their conference football game at Miles up a week.

The school announced Wednesday the two schools will now play on October 3, instead of October 10 as originally scheduled.

October 10 will now be a bye week for the Golden Rams.

Both teams figure to compete for their respective division crowns this season.

ASU beat Miles 14-7 last season in Albany.

