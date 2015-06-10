ASU-Miles football game moved up a week

The school announced Wednesday the two schools will now play on October 3, instead of October 10 as originally scheduled.
October 10 will now be a bye week for the Golden Rams.
Both teams figure to compete for their respective division crowns this season.
ASU beat Miles 14-7 last season in Albany.
