Moultrie family escapes house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie family escapes house fire

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

 An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that badly damaged a Moultrie home. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning a passerby called 911 after spotting flames coming from the home on 1st Avenue NW.

 We're told everyone in the home managed to get out. 

We have a crew on the scene. Look for live updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.

Powered by Frankly