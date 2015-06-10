Moultrie family escapes house fire

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that badly damaged a Moultrie home. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning a passerby called 911 after spotting flames coming from the home on 1st Avenue NW.
We're told everyone in the home managed to get out.
We have a crew on the scene. Look for live updates beginning at 5 AM on Today in Georgia.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.