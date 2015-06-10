Former Berrien standout Simmons drafted by D'backs

Former Berrien Rebel star Kal Simmons was selected 226th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday. Simmons was the first selection of the 8th round.





He tells WALB he will forego his senior season at Kennesaw St. and sign with Arizona.





Simmons was a three-time all-Atlantic Sun selection during his time with the Owls, and had a .276 career batting average.





