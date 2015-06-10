Former Berrien standout Simmons drafted by D'backs

He tells WALB he will forego his senior season at Kennesaw St. and sign with Arizona.
Simmons was a three-time all-Atlantic Sun selection during his time with the Owls, and had a .276 career batting average.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.