Crump, Harris named to ESPN100 list

Seminole County's Jordan Harris and Bainbridge's Tyree Crump were apart of the ESPN100 rankings released Tuesday.
Harris was the GHSA Class AA Player of the Year after leading the Indians to the state championship, while Crump was a first-team all-region selection in 2015.
Both players are committed to Georgia.
To see the whole list, go to http://espn.go.com/college-sports/basketball/recruiting/playerrankings.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.