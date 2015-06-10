Crump, Harris named to ESPN100 list

A pair of south Georgia basketball stars are ranked among the top 100 recruits for the class of 2016..

Seminole County's Jordan Harris and Bainbridge's Tyree Crump were apart of the ESPN100 rankings released Tuesday.

Harris was the GHSA Class AA Player of the Year after leading the Indians to the state championship, while Crump was a first-team all-region selection in 2015.

Both players are committed to Georgia.

To see the whole list, go to http://espn.go.com/college-sports/basketball/recruiting/playerrankings.

