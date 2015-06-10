Blazers using playoff experience as positive

Valdosta State kicks off their season just 88 days from Tuesday when they take on Albany State. This team says playoff experience was just what they needed to get their swagger back.

The Blazers really turned it on at the end of the 2014 season, winning eight games in a row on their way to the national quarterfinals.

While the season didn't end the way they wanted to, it helped the Blazers remember what it was like to make a deep playoff run.

They say that experience has this team ready to make an even bigger impression this season.

"A lot of guys weren't on the team when we won it in 2012, so getting that winning tradition and confidence up was key last year," says senior linebacker Kenny Murphy. "We came up short, and that kind of drives everybody to get back there and go further, because we know we can do it now."

The Blazers are as high as eighth in some preseason polls. They'll kick off the 2015 season on September 5 at Albany State.

