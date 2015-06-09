Nursing home fire

Nearly 130 residents of PruittHealth nursing home were evacuated around 6:30 Tuesday morning after a fire broke out.9 residents were taken to Phoebe North for non-fire related purposes. The rest of the residents are now in the nursing home's cafeteria until they determine where to move patients.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan says it appears to have started by a spark under a vent.





Family members who want to know the location of a resident can call or go to wing three of the nursing home to get information.



