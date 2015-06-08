Former UGA, Falcons QB Shockley coaches in Ellaville

Most of the kids at the Schley County Youth Football Camp weren't old enough to recall DJ Shockley leading Georgia to an SEC Title in 2005.

That didn't matter when he was tossing them touchdown passes Monday morning.

The former Dawg and Atlanta Falcons QB served as a guest coach at the camp in Ellaville, and he was a popular figure all day.

"When you tell them that's an NFL quarterback and a Georgia Bulldog, their ears perk up and they get excited," laughs Schley Co. head coach Mark Daniel. "Everybody's got to say they caught a touchdown pass from DJ Shockley now."

Shockley, who now serves as a color commentator on TV broadcasts of high school football games, says he enjoys the interaction with the kids and giving back when he can.

"They get excited to just get to catch a pass from you," he says. "That's kind of satisfying that you kind make a difference in a kids' life in a small way. For me to come down here, it's a small thing."

Shockley started for one season in Athens, leading the Dawgs to their last SEC title and the Sugar Bowl. He knows a thing or two about QB battles, as well. He spent much of his time in Athens backing up, and pushing, one of the NCAA's all-time winningest QBs in David Greene.

So who does Shockley think will be the starter in 2015?

"Come on, there's no way I can pick a guy right now," he laughs.

It's understandable, considering it's a four-way race in Athens..

Greyson Lambert added his name to the mix last week, transferring from Virginia for his final two seasons. He'll compete with the trio of Faton Bauta, Jacob Park, and Brice Ramsey for the Week 1 starting job.

Shockley says don't be surprised to see this quarterback battle last a little while.

"It was already an interesting battle with just the three guys they had. Now you add another guy to the mix. It's going to be tough man. I have no idea. I think it's going to come down to the fall." he says. "When the coaches say they literally don't know who the guy is, I think I really trust them. It'll be interesting, and it'll bring the best out of those guys."

