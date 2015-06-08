Construction begins for new Albany Starbucks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Construction begins for new Albany Starbucks

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Construction workers broke ground on Monday for a new Starbucks in Albany. They began their work for the new location at the intersection of Westover Boulevard and Dawson Road.

Elite Construction is heading up the project and said crews were well on their way. They are currently a few days ahead of schedule, but said weather can always affect that.

The building is projected to be completed on September 1st. The goal for Starbucks is to open their doors to all Albany coffee lovers starting September 4th.

The store will feature a café and drive thru and will employ about 25-30 employees.

A spokesperson also said the store will also offer the company's rare and exquisite coffees known as Starbucks Reserve.

Customers will also be able to order their coffee on the Clover Brewing System, which is a special process brewed fresh by the cup.

The store will be Albany's first Starbucks to include a drive thru, but will be the city's third overall.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

