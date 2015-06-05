Muschamp tees off at Cleve Wester tourney

For the sixth year in a row, Auburn alumni and fans took to the course at Stonebridge Golf and Country Club for the Cleve Wester Memorial Tournament.

Joining them was Tigers defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Muschamp was one of nearly 80 golfers participating in Friday's annual tournament raising money for the Cleve Wester Scholarship Endowment.

He is also the feature speaker at tonight's dinner.

Muschamp is out on the recruiting trail for now, but is also getting ready for summer and fall camps.

He says he liked what he saw out of the Tiger defense during his first spring with the club.

"We need to have a great summer. Defensively, we've got a chance with our front seven. I think we got some good addition with Blake Countess coming in from Michigan to the secondary, adding some much needed depth there," Muschamp says. "Watching the freshmen work out on campus, I'm really pleased with the where those guys are."

Muschamp will have his work cut out for him. The Tigers' D ranked 64th in the nation in 2014, allowing nearly 400 yards a game.

He says it will all start up front, where former Dooly County star Montravius Adams is anchoring the defensive line.

"Montravius and I were, as a matter of fact, were watching film yesterday," Muschamp laughs. "He's a guy that has to continue to play hard all the time. He's a guy that we need to create some matchups for him, and get him in some one-on-ones because he can win them."

The Auburn Club says this tournament continues to get a great response.

The club had their scholarship endowed recently, just five years after starting it.

Tournament committee member Jamil Saba says Wester would have been happy with the way things were going.

"I would think Cleve would be proud of it. He sure would," Saba says. "This is just something we're trying to do to raise money for the scholarship fund in his name, and we're doing a good job of it, thank goodness."

The club says Friday's tournament and dinner will help them provide two scholarships this year.

