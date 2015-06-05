ASU hosts south Georgia basketball teams for summer camp

The games may not count during the summer time, but they are incredibly crucial to a team's success during the season.

That's one reason camps like the one held at Albany State this weekend is so popular.

Sixteen varsity basketball teams from south Georgia, as well as 10 JV and middle school teams, are taking part during the Golden Rams' team camp this weekend.

ASU head coach Michael Moore says teams need to take advantage of the short time they have to work during the offseason.

"During the summer time, they only have the month of July for basketball, so they want to try and play as many games as possible to get these kids playing before football season kicks in," Moore says. "We try to offer them as many games as possible for a low cost."

The camp will hold tournaments for the first time Saturday. ASU will determine a varsity, JV, and middle school champ through single-elimination brackets. Admission is free.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.