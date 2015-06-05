Downtown Manager selection on hold

A man who was supposed to begin work this week as Albany's new downtown manager was told to hold off.

WALB News 10 has been told Michael Syphoe from Riverdale was given a written job offer that included $3000 in moving expenses.

The offer was contingent on an in-depth background check that city leaders say raised concerns.

Syphoe was scheduled to start work Monday.

He was told to wait until incoming city manager Sharon Subudan decided what to do.

We're working to find out if she's made a decision and to find out why city leaders never announced Syphoe's hiring.