Dougherty Co. hosts Youth Fishing Rodeo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. hosts Youth Fishing Rodeo

Johnathan Anderson Johnathan Anderson
Dad baits a hook for this little fellow Dad baits a hook for this little fellow
Another successful cast Another successful cast
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -
It was a day of fishing fun for many kids in Dougherty County. 

Dougherty County Public Works partnered with the Department of Natural Resources to stock the Robert Cross Park Pond with nearly two thousand fish for this year's Youth Fishing Rodeo.

Johnathan Anderson, 11, attended the fishing rodeo for the first time this year. He says he loves fishing and already has plans for the fish he caught. 

"I like to fish cause you can eat lots of it. We're going to save them up and eat them," Johnathan said.

Anyone under 16 could fish for free, and keep everything they caught. 

This was the sixth rodeo, and now that the kids have fished, the pond is open for the general public to fish. There is no cost, but you must be licensed.

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly