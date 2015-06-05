Dougherty Co. hosts Youth Fishing Rodeo

It was a day of fishing fun for many kids in Dougherty County.Dougherty County Public Works partnered with the Department of Natural Resources to stock the Robert Cross Park Pond with nearly two thousand fish for this year's Youth Fishing Rodeo.Johnathan Anderson, 11, attended the fishing rodeo for the first time this year. He says he loves fishing and already has plans for the fish he caught."I like to fish cause you can eat lots of it. We're going to save them up and eat them," Johnathan said.

Anyone under 16 could fish for free, and keep everything they caught.

This was the sixth rodeo, and now that the kids have fished, the pond is open for the general public to fish. There is no cost, but you must be licensed.

