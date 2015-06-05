Big weekend, plans set for Watermelon Capital Speedway

Auto racing fans have a lot to be excited about with Watermelon Capital Speedway.

This weekend, the track will host one of its biggest weekends of the year, including the Southern Super Series Lyle Farms 100.

Defending XFinity Series Champ Chase Elliott will compete for the checkered flag, along with other up-and-coming stars such as Harrison Burton.

Track officials encourage south Georgia racing fans to come out for what they say will be an incredibly exciting race.

"It's going to be a good show," says general manager Eddie McDonald. "They don't have but a hundred laps, so they have to go."

McDonald expects a large crowd for the races Saturday, and he adds the fans will be coming from all over.

"I had a lady from Arkansas call me yesterday. She's coming all that way because her daughter likes Chase Elliott," he laughs. "It's a good, clean show. People really enjoy it."

This weekend isn't the only exciting thing happening for Watermelon Capital Speedway.

Cobb, GA native Wayne Lyle purchased the track from the father of Daytona 500 champ Joey Logano in February.

Lyle has major plans for improving fan experience at the speedway.

"We're planning on some renovations. Some new buildings, new bathrooms, new ticket offices," he says. "We hope in the future to hold major concerts here, as well as racing, as well as getting children involved back in the sport of racing."

Lyle adds an on-site campground and dirt track are also in the works.

Practice for Saturday's race begins Friday and is open to the public. Gates open at 4:00, and seats in the grandstands are free.

On Saturday, gates open at noon with races beginning at 6:30. Tickets for Saturday are $16 for adults, $8 for ages 12-16, and free for kids under eight years old. Weekend pit passes are $40, and passes for Saturday are $25.

