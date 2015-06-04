Little boy will get a new gravesite thanks to donors

Volunteers now have enough money to provide a proper burial site for a little boy laid to rest in an unmarked grave.

After we updated you on the fundraising effort to honor Brandon Price Wednesday night, enough donations came in to a GoFundMe account to put it over the top.

A headstone and a granite slab have been ordered. Organizers plan to hold a community vigil once they are installed.

10 year-old Brandon died mysteriously last May in Albany. A WALB News 10 investigation uncovered evidence of abuse, but no one has been charged.

