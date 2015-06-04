Kids' fishing rodeo comes Friday

Some Albany kids will get a chance to go fishing for free. The pond at Robert Cross Park will host a youth fishing rodeo Friday.Anyone under age 16 can fish at no cost and keep everything they catch.Dougherty County Public Works is partnering with the Department of Natural Resources for the event.Public Works Assistant Director Chucky Mathis has helped with the event for six years and says there's nothing better than watching kids have fun outdoors."It's amazing to see kids that have never caught a fish before catch fish, after fish, after fish and just enjoy the sport of fishing."There is no registration required, but you're asked to bring your own equipment.





