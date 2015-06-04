WALB's Most Wanted: Decarrdio Pearson

Douglas Police are asking for help in finding Decarrdio Pearson.Pearson is charged with shooting 23-year-old Dequatte Tucker in the leg at Adens Minit Market at 1020 East Baker Highway, last Friday.

Police say he's aware of the charges against him and refuses to turn himself in.



If you know where is, call Douglas PD's Tips Line at 912-384-2222 or 912-260-3600.

Information can also be shared on the Department's Facebook page.









