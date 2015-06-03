Evans named Sherwood Christian head football coach

Chad Evans knows Sherwood Christian Academy, and he knows the Eagles' football team.

Evans was named the SCA head football coach and athletic director. Former coach and AD Otis Covington will be taking a job in Houston County.

He spent the past seven years as the middle school head coach. He says there shouldn't be much difference between the two coaches.

"A good portion of our staff will be back, so we're building on a good foundation. Coach Covington laid a great foundation for us, and there's no need for us to reinvent the wheel," Evans says. "We've been doing everything he's been doing scheme-wise in middle school for a couple of years, so I think it's going to be a fairly smooth transition."

Evans graduated from SCA after winning two state basketball titles during his playing days.

