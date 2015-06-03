Muschamp will be guest at Friday's Cleve Wester tournament

Auburn defensive coordinator and former Florida head coach Will Muschamp will be the featured guest at Friday's Cleve Wester Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament and Dinner.

Muschamp will be one of 20 former Auburn players or coaches taking part in the annual event at Stonebridge.

All the money raised from the tournament and dinner goes to the Southwest Georgia Auburn Club's Cleve Wester Scholarship Endowment.

While Muschamp will be a main attraction Friday, Wester is still the reason the tournament continues to grow.

"This is all about Cleve. Auburn people really show up when you say the name Cleve Wester," says Stonebridge Golf and Country Club general manager Bill Bowles. "We're extremely excited and proud and looking forward to seeing everybody when they show up in orange and blue on Friday."

Bowles says there is still a little bit of space available in the tournament and at the dinner. For the tournament, entry for a team of three is $500. Each team will be joined by a former Auburn player or coach. Plates at Friday's dinner are $65 per person.

To register, call Stonebridge at (229) 889-0312.

