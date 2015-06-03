Henry named interim athletic director at Darton

After leading the Darton State women's basketball program to new heights in her four years at the helm, Lea Henry is taking on a new role with the Cavaliers.

Henry was named the interim athletic director this afternoon. She will remain on as the Lady Cavs' head coach as well.

She'll take over for Mike Keifer, who is taking a role in academic affairs.

Henry says she hopes to continue what Kiefer laid out before her.

"The standard is very high," Henry says. "Mike has done a tremendous job holding us all accountable, maintaining a high level of excellence throughout the department, expecting all of us to measure up to that standard. It will continue to move forward."

Henry says this felt like the right time to move into an administrative role.

