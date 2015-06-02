College football coaches talk upcoming season, satellite camps

We are less than 100 days until the kickoff of college football.

The annual hype season begins in Georgia with the Pigskin Preview, held Tuesday morning at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon.

Coaches and players all talked about the upcoming season, and it's very clear everyone is looking forward to see what the 2015 season has in store.

"I thought we had a good spring practice and of course, our guys are in offseason workouts now. That seems to be going well. They're working hard," Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson. "It's a special group, and each team takes their own chemistry, so we'll see how this one unfolds."

"We're not going to put too much emphasis on what happened last year. That's done in the past and we're a completely different team," says Georgia senior offensive lineman Kolton Houston. "We're just going to have to go week by week and play some good football."

Among the popular topics Tuesday was the controversial satellite camp.

A satellite camp is held by a team off it's own campus, usually in the middle of a fertile recruiting area. New Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has ruffled feathers this offseason while hosting camps in the southeast.

That has the state of Georgia's two biggest coaching names talking.

"Sometimes we're our own worst enemies when everybody tries to find a way to skirt the rules. The rule they're using to have satellite camps wasn't intended for that," says Johnson. "I think that that loophole will be closed soon enough."

Mark Richt disapproved with the camps, but also says it may end up where the Dawgs host their own.

Currently, SEC rules ban it's member schools from hosting satellite camps. Richt says if that changes, he and his staff may have to change their stance.

"Our goal would be for everybody to back off that. It's borderline recruitment in the summer, which is not supposed to happen," Richt says. "We'll find out what's going to happen nationwide, and if things don't change, we'll end up doing it."

The college football season begins in Georgia on Thursday, September 3, when Georgia Tech hosts Alcorn State.

