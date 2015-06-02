Good Samaritan saves Decatur woman from house fire

A Decatur woman is a live thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Rosa Williams was taking a nap when a man driving by her house at 3417 East River Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon saw her house on fire.

He stopped and woke her up and helped her escape unharmed.

Fire crews believe the fire started on the back porch due to a heat lamp that was covering some baby chickens.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.