NFL Punt, Pass, and Kick coming to SOWEGA

South Georgia kids will soon have a chance to show off their football skills.

The NFL's Punt, Pass, and Kick competition will be held in Chula on Saturday, June 13 at Tiftarea's Panther Pit.

Area host Griffin Martin says he always wanted the chance to compete as a kid, but never had the chance because there were no regional competitions. Now, he's making sure south Georgians have a their opportunity.

"It gets you started at a young age kicking and everything.Yyou get involved in football about six years old throwing a football, seeing how far you can throw," Martin says. "If you're really good at it, you just keep on going with it, you find your natural ability to do something, and you can just take off from there."

The competition is open to boys and girls ages 6-15, and is free to register.

Initially, Martin said his goal was 50 participants. As of Monday though, there are 39 registered, and Martin says the good response has made him change his goal.

"Since we're at 39, I'm going to set another one at 70 and see," he says. "I want this to be big, and I want kids to have a chance."

Winners in each age group at next week's local competition will advance to the sectionals. Winners at sectionals will move on to the team competitions, and compete at halftime of an Atlanta Falcons game this fall.

To register for the NFL's Punt, Pass, and Kick competition, go to http://www.nflppk.com/.

