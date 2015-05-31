Honeysuckle Dr. and Gaissert Rd. Construction Underway

Dougherty County Public Works is overseeing reconstruction on Honeysuckle Drive and Gaissert Road starting Monday, June 1st.

Both roads are closed to all thru traffic and drivers should expect delays.

Drivers can use Highway 133 or Moultrie Road to access Honeysuckle Drive and Fleming Road to access Gaissert Road.

Both projects are expected to last about 45 days.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.