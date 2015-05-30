White honored by ASU alumni

After nearly a lifetime at Albany State, it would be difficult to have hard feelings towards former Golden Rams head football coach Mike White.

Albany State alumni made it clear Saturday night there were none.

The ASU national alumni association honored White for his many years of service at a Saturday night banquet at Doublegate Country Club.

White retired from ASU after 15 seasons as the head coach. During that time, he led the Golden Rams to 112 victories and five SIAC titles.

One day after retiring from ASU, White was named the head football coach at SIAC rival Benedict.

During Saturday's banquet, White told the crowd he will be a Ram for life, and hopes to build as successful a program at Benedict as he did in Albany.

There will be one day when Golden Ram fans aren't rooting for White. ASU hosts Benedict on Halloween this season.

