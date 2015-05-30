Knights rally past Valiants for Game 1 win

It was a three-hour-long, back-and-forth game full of mistakes and errors.

At the end of it, Deerfield-Windsor found themselves just one win from the program's fifth state championship.

The Knights rallied past Valwood for a 17-12 win in Game 1 of the championship series Friday afternoon in Albany.

Deerfield trailed 11-6 entering the bottom of the 5th inning, but the offense came alive.

The inning was highlighted by Auburn commit Steven Williams' three-run homer off the foul pole in right field to tie the game at 11.

DWS added on in the sixth, scoring six more runs to take a 17-11 lead into the 7th.

While especially with the Knights' pitching (DWS walked 17 batters) and defense, head coach Jonathan Davis says he was happy with the way his offense continued to grind.

"It's not about how much we're down, or how much we're up. We just try to play to the system, try to get a quality at bat, and try to make our out productive," says Davis. "That's what we're supposed to do whether it's the first inning or the seventh inning, it doesn't matter."

Deerfield couldn't earn the win in the seventh in clean fashion either.

Howell Logan walked the bases loaded to open the inning. He was relieved by Williams. The junior allowed one run on a groundout before walking the next batter.

With the tying run on deck, he earned the game-winning strikeout.

Despite giving up the lead late, Valwood head coach Robert Shipman says he's still encouraged about his team's performance.

"Everything in game one was supposed to happen. We kicked the ball around a little bit. Tomorrow, we have to make some plays behind [our pitchers]," he says. "We like our chances tomorrow. We're going to have the same effort. I feel good about it."

Game 2 will be at 1:00 Saturday in Albany. The Valiants will hope to force a Game 3, which will also be played Saturday if necessary.

