FCA camp offering more than just basketball

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting some of Georgia's best girls' high school basketball teams this weekend for their annual team camp.

Eight teams are competing at the camp, which is being held at Albany State through Saturday.

But it's not just basketball work teams are getting at this camp.

"We have something we offer that other camps don't offer, and that's the spiritual aspect," says FCA Area Director Bill Cox. "During the evenings we have praise and worship. Then we start the morning off with a devotion, so they really get a lot of the Word."

Cox believes that aspect of the camp is what continually brings coaches and teams back.

"Most of these coaches know what's most important to their teams. That's a relationship with God through Jesus Christ," he says. "They want their teams to be grounded and unified, and to start their year off right."

Games continue through Saturday at ASU, when the camp will hold it's championship and all-star games.

