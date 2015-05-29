Worth Co. crash one of many at intersection

The intersection of highways 112 and 133 in Worth County, also known as Shanklin's Corner, has seen multiple wrecks over the past few years.

A 2013 study conducted by the Department of Transportation said the intersection had 28 wrecks in just 8 years.

That same year changes were made to the intersection to help make it safer. This included advance warning signs, larger stop signs, and rumble strips.

Then shortly after in January 2014 there was another fatal crash at the intersection. Followed by the most recent fatal crash in May 2015.

Law enforcement said they are not surprised at the amount of wrecks that happen here.

It's unclear if the Georgia Department of Transportation Plans to conduct any more studies to improve the safety of this intersection.

