Albany police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Cardinal Street around 1 o'clock a.m. Friday.It's unknown where the man was shot but witnesses say they saw him being taken away by paramedics.We are working to find out more information on the suspect and if any arrests have been made.APD is still on scene gathering evidence.Check for updates on WALB.com and Today in Georgia starting at 5 a.m.