Moultrie Police need your help finding a man whose facing several charges.Terrance Thomas is wanted for aggravated battery, battery, theft by receiving stolen property, forgery, and probation violation.He's 5' 8" and weighs about 200 pounds. He's been known to hang out in Brooks County, Barwick, Funston, Thomasville, and Moultrie.He could be driving a maroon Honda Accord.If you see him or know where he is, call the Moultrie Police Department at 229-890-5500.Terrance Thomas becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





