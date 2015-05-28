Worth Co. wreck victim identified

At 6:00 this morning. deputies, troopers, and first responders, and a helicopter were on the scene of a fiery fatal crash at Highway 133 and Highway 112, known as Shanklin's Corner, in southern Worth County.State Trooper David Fretwell tells us the crash involved two cars, and happened when one car did not stop at the stop sign, and collided with a car traveling the other way.The black vehicle driven by 22 year old Brionna Royale Vickers of Tallahassee was headed toward Bridgeboro on Highway 112, and a passenger in her car, 25 year old Shatiena Hatcher, was killed by the impact.

A juvenile also in the car has not yet been identified by the GSP.

The driver of the white car was airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, and so far, that person has not been identified.







