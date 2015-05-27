Knights say potential is still out there

Deerfield-Windsor is two wins away from their fifth state baseball championship.

Despite advancing through the state tournament, head coach Jonathan Davis says his team hasn't brought their A-game so far this postseason.

He says that's bad for the obvious reasons, but adds it's also a little encouraging because he knows it's still out there for the Knights to reach.

"That's what we've talked about. We've had all this happen. We've had some guys out. We haven't pitched it as well as we want or played the defense we're use to playing," Davis says. "But we're still to this point. That's definitely a positive, and something we can really build on moving forward."

The Knights take on region foe Valwood in the state championship series this weekend, after sweeping the Valiants in the two games during the regular season.

Davis says those results don't need to be looked at too closely.

"That's not something our guys think about. They know the significance of the game, and what it means, and what Valwood is capable of," Davis says. "We were able to beat them twice in the regular season, but those two games could've went the other way very easily. One bounce here or there, and they would have beat us twice."

Game one of the best-of-three series is Friday at 4:00 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

