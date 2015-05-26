Branch camp returning to Albany for 10th straight year

Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch will return to his hometown again this summer for the 10th Annual Skills and Drills camp.

Branch's camp will be held June 20 at the Albany State Coliseum, and is open to kids ages 7-18.

Cost is $25, and registration begins at 8:00 a.m. the day of the camp.

Pre-registration can be done at www.deionbranchfoundation.com.

