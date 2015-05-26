Branch camp returning to Albany for 10th straight year

Branch's camp will be held June 20 at the Albany State Coliseum, and is open to kids ages 7-18.
Cost is $25, and registration begins at 8:00 a.m. the day of the camp.
Pre-registration can be done at www.deionbranchfoundation.com.
