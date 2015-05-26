Cook hires Williams as new head baseball coach

The Cook Hornets have named Tift County assistant Greg Williams as their new head baseball coach.

"I've been there before," Williams says. "I'm just anxious to get started."

Williams has head coaching experience. He spent 10 years at Lamar County, leading the Trojans to seven state playoff appearances, before joining the Blue Devils as an assistant for the last three.

"It's a little different making a move from a head coach to an assistant," he admits. Williams is a Cordele native, and his wife is from Tifton, so returning to south Georgia helped influence the move.

Now he's taking over a Hornet program where he knows the "bar is sky high."

"Honestly, I believe the Cook High job is a top-ten program in the state, regardless of classification," Williams says. "I'd be foolish not to go for it."

Williams takes over for Cleve Edwards, who stepped down to become the co-athletic director at Cook.

The Hornets have made 26 consecutive state playoff appearances, and Williams is excited to join that tradition.

"I just hope to build on it," he says. "I didn't come here to just win region titles. I want to bring a state championship to Adel."

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.