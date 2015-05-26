Colquitt Co. hires VSU defensive coordinator Walker

"It's about hiring good people and bringing expertise to the staff. [Walker] is the fourth coach on our staff from the college ranks," Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst says. "He brings depth to our coaching staff."
Walker joins defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell (Troy), inside linebackers coach Granger Shook (Huntingdon), and defensive line coach Courtney Sanders (Missouri State) as coaches joining the Packers from the college ranks in 2015.
Walker was named the Blazers' defensive coordinator in 2014, his seventh season on the VSU staff. He's spent 11 seasons at the college ranks, as a grad assistant at Georgia and a defensive and special teams assistant at Georgia Southern.
VSU will now have to replace their defensive coordinator for the second consecutive offseason. Seth Wallace left to become the recruiting coordinator at Iowa before the 2014 season.
Colquitt County opens the 2015 season on Saturday, August 22 when they play North Gwinnett in the Corky Kell Classic.
