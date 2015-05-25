Deerfield, Valwood set for all-South Georgia final

We can be sure of that, but it's not clear yet who it will be.
Region foes Deerfield-Windsor and Valwood will square off for the GISA AAA state championship this weekend.
Game 1 will be Friday at 4:00 p.m.
Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m., with Game 3 following immediately after if necessary. All three games will be played in Albany.
The Knights won both regular season matchups against the Valiants.
