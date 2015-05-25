Deerfield, Valwood set for all-South Georgia final

There will be one state baseball champion from south Georgia.

We can be sure of that, but it's not clear yet who it will be.

Region foes Deerfield-Windsor and Valwood will square off for the GISA AAA state championship this weekend.

Game 1 will be Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m., with Game 3 following immediately after if necessary. All three games will be played in Albany.

The Knights won both regular season matchups against the Valiants.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.