Deerfield, Valwood set for all-South Georgia final

Deerfield, Valwood set for all-South Georgia final

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There will be one state baseball champion from south Georgia.

We can be sure of that, but it's not clear yet who it will be.

Region foes Deerfield-Windsor and Valwood will square off for the GISA AAA state championship this weekend.

Game 1 will be Friday at 4:00 p.m.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m., with Game 3 following immediately after if necessary. All three games will be played in Albany.

The Knights won both regular season matchups against the Valiants.

