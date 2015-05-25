FSU not taking Regional lightly

For the 32nd time in program history, the Florida State Seminoles will host an NCAA regional.

They are determined to not let it end like the 31st.

One season after being eliminated in two games at home, FSU says they won't be taking this year's regional lightly.

"We're excited to still be playing. We know we've got our work cut out for us," head coach Mike Martin says "We remember what happened last year. We want to play obviously better."

The Noles will be joined in Tallahassee by College of Charleston, Auburn, and Mercer.

FSU knew they would be in and likely hosting a regional. But players say even with a guaranteed berth, selection day still brings anticipation.

"It's always exciting when you see your name actually up there. Yes, we expected to get into the tournament, but we just didn't know who we were going to play," says junior outfielder DJ Stewart. "Whenever you get a chance to see who is going to be coming to your regional and seeing the types of seasons that they had and just going back and doing all the research that you can on the teams."

Regional play begins Friday when Auburn and Charleston meet at noon. FSU will take on Mercer on 6:00.

