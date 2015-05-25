Lee County groups gather for Memorial Day

American Legion Post 182 and a motorcycle group gathered to honor military members for Memorial Day.

The post was joined by bikers from the Christian Motorcycle Association, to pay their respects to those that died fighting for our freedom.

They gathered around the gazebo at Stovall Yeoman Park adorned with American flags and enjoyed music.

"It's the Stovall Park originally, which he gave his life in World War II. Now we have other veterans like Lance Corporal Steve Sutton. And it's just the support of the public and not being forgotten, because when you forget, you lose your freedom," said Smitty Johnson with the American Legion.

The annual ceremony included the playing of Taps.

