Knights split with Pinewood; Game 3 Saturday

Deerfield-Windsor will take on Pinewood in Game 3 Saturday to decide who advances to the GISA AAA state finals.

Head coach Jonathan Davis says his team is going to be prepared.

"This is why we start workouts in January, when it's freezing cold and now it's really hot," Davis says. "If you can't go to bed focused and ready, and our guys will be. It's supposed to be tough. It's the state semifinals against a really good team. It's supposed to be hard."

The Knights fell behind early in Game 1, trailing the Patriots 7-0 after 4.

Trailing 11-3 in the bottom of the 7th, Deerfield began a furious rally, cutting the deficit to 11-9. But a popout to second base ended the comeback, giving Game 1 to Pinewood.

Game 2 was no issue for Deerfield.

The Knights jumped out to an 12-0 lead by the 5th, and snuffed out a mini-spark by the Patriots for a 12-1 run-rule victory.

First pitch of Game 3 will be at noon Saturday at Deerfield-Windsor.

