Three Blazers named to All-American teams

Senior Courtney Albritton earned her 4th Daktronics All-American honor Wednesday night, when she was named to the 2nd team.

Albritton joins teammates Caitlyn Calhoun and Jaime Phillips as Daktronics All-Americans. Calhoun was named to the 1st team, while Phillips was a 3rd-teamer.

Calhoun and Albritton were also named 2nd-team All-Americans by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Calhoun was named the Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Year, and led the nation with 19 shutouts. She set a new VSU record with four no-hitters this season.

Phillips led the GSC in slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, home runs, and walks.

Despite missing much of the season with an arm injury, Albritton finished third in the GSC with 12 home runs, and set the new conference record with 318 career hits. She led the Blazers with a .398 batting average, and finished fourth in conference.

