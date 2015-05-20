NASCAR honoring fallen military during Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR's Sprint Cup drivers will be honoring fallen members of the military this Memorial Day weekend.

Instead of the driver's last names, decals on all 43 cars windshields will display the name of a fallen member of the United States armed services.

NASCAR is calling it "600 Miles of Rememberance."

"That's the cool thing about our sport though. Our fans are so loyal, anything that's on these race cars, they're looking into it and looking it up and buying the products," Clint Bowyer told NASCAR Media Group recently. "So certainly, when these guys' names are on the cars, I think they'll go in and look into the man they were and hopefully be excited about it. That's what it's all about."

NASCAR has a biography for each honoree at http://www.nascar.com/en_us/news-media/gallery/2015/5/18/honor-and-remember-600-miles-of-remembrance-coca-cola-600-soldiers-service-members.html#NASCARcollage2slide.

