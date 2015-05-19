Knights focused during playoff run

Only four teams remain in the GISA state baseball brackets. Deerfield-Windsor is one of them, and the Knights are fighting to keep their edge.

This time of year is busy for all students, with final exams, graduation, and other end-of-the-school-year activities.

But for the Knights baseball team, they're also trying to keep their focus on winning a state title.

Deerfield hosts Pinewood this weekend in the state semifinals. Head coach Jonathan Davis says keying in on baseball with everything else going on around them is one of the challenges his team faces this week.

"Everyone has to deal with finals, AP exams and graduations. Our seniors have been done for a week and a half. They don't have class, but everyone has to deal with it," he says. "It is what it is. You can't control it. You can't worry about it. You just do the best you can do, and that's what we try to worry about."

After several near-misses and close calls, the Knights enter this year's Final Four with their only goal being winning the elusive state title.

"We've been here these past four or five years some of us have been varsity, to come so close so many times, it can be frustrating," says senior Austin Fallaw. "It really just makes you want to go all the way. It comes down tojust doing all the little things right. At this point, everyone's really good, so it's just who can execute and can give their best A-game."

The Knights will host Pinewood for a doubleheader Friday. Game 3 will be Saturday if necessary.

